Rahul Gandhi wishes Indian cricket team for Asia Cup match against Pakistan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of their high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

India will take on Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

"The match that every Indian waits for, today that day has come. In Asia Cup 2022, we are all very excited for the India-Pakistan match to be held today. All the best to Team India from the country and my side. Will play with heart and soul and win," Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi hours ahead of the match.

On Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had extended her best wishes to the Indian team for the game.

In a video message, she shared a memory of her watching an India versus Pakistan match in Karachi.

"I have a special memory. Many years ago I went to Karachi to watch an India-Pakistan match. I can never forget the moment India won the match. All the leaders, be it from the BJP or the Congress, were so happy that they jumped with joy," the Congress general secretary said.

"There is an Asia Cup India-Pakistan match on August 28 and best wishes to the Indian cricket team from the side of the whole country, me and my family. Best of luck, play with your heart and soul, and win," she said in the 32-second video clip posted on her YouTube page.