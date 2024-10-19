Home
Rain continues to be an annoyance in Alur

If the opening day yielded 23 overs in which Kerala were able to muster 88 runs without the loss of a wicket, the second day coughed up a marginally-better 27 overs.
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 14:41 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 14:41 IST
Sports NewsCricketKeralaKarnatakaRanji Trophy

