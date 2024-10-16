Home
Rain delays toss for first Test between India and New Zealand

The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 04:23 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 04:23 IST
