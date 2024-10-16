Rain delays toss for first Test between India and New Zealand

<p>Bengaluru: The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to incessant rain here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily.</p>.India look to continue red-hot test form against New Zealand.<p>Showers throughout the day has been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on Thursday.</p>.<p>India are coming to this series after blanking Bangladesh 2-0 in a recent home series, while the Blackcaps have succumbed to Sri Lanka in an away series in the same margin.</p>