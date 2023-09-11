Rain forces reserve day

For nearly four hours, the groundsmen at the R Premadasa stadium worked tirelessly, and just when it seemed like the all-important clash between India and Pakistan would resume, even if truncated, the rain came hammering down on the venue at 8.29 pm.
Luckily this game happens to have a rest day (activated at 8.42 pm) - much to the chagrin of some and the delight of most others - and so India will resume Monday on 147 for 2 from 24.1 overs at 3 pm.
They will play out the remainder of their overs in the innings before Pakistan have a crack at chasing the score down, a task they chose to do after winning the toss and opting to bowl.
Frankly, it doesn’t seem like the pattern of rain is going to be any different on Monday, with the weather forecast suggesting yet another day with an 80 per cent chance of rain.
And, while the thankless labour put in by the diligent groundsmen was a tough sight to digest, India will feel just as undone for they had gotten off to one of the best starts they have in recent memory.
It was a methodical dismantling of Pakistan’s famed bowling line-up. Better yet, all the things that the Indian openers had been working on came through.
Rohit Sharma’s feet weren’t landing plumb in front of the stumps, he chose to keep it on the leg-side to counter Shaheen Afridi’s late in swing. Shubman Gill didn’t fall over nearly as much as he is guilty of doing and handled Naseem Shah not just with ease but with dominance.
In doing so, the highly successful opening pair added another chapter to their story with a near-17-over burst which saw India add 121 runs from 16.4 overs.
What started with the most aesthetic of sixes over deep square from Rohit (56) ended with a fine running catch from Faheem Ashraf at long-off off Shadab Khan. In between, though, it was a typically Rohit knock with reams of fluidity, and this one had some bite to it too.
Rohit, surely still playing back the amateur dismissal against the same opponents a little over a week ago, was in a mood to dominate. Once the flick came off, it was a series of strokes finding the boundary, one better than the other.
Gill, who is possibly the only person in the team who can match Rohit’s grace, did exactly that and each of the six boundaries - three each in two consecutive overs - he scored against Afridi were a testament to his timing and talent.
He did have four more to his name by the time he was dismissed cheaply by Afridi, but he had done enough to provide a fine foundation for the next set of batters.
Virat Kohli looked rather settled in his short stint and finished the night on an unbeaten 8; but the surprise visitor to the game was KL Rahul.
Rahul, back from a thigh injury, was not supposed to feature in the playing XI initially, but Shreyas Iyer was ruled out after he had a back spasm during an afternoon session at the ‘nets’. That peculiar sequence of events meant Rahul was injected into the squad.
To his credit, he did look good until he had to keep pace with Kohli in running off the field at 4.52 pm. Thereon, a tiring wait ensued, and it only ended once the umpires figured there was no point in playing on.
What this means is that India will be playing three days in a row for they are scheduled to play Sri Lanka on September 12. It isn’t an easy task, but this was always meant to be a dress rehearsal for the World Cup so they better buck up.