Rain halts Bangladesh chase against India at T20 WC

Rain halts Bangladesh chase against India at T20 World Cup

Earlier Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in tournament's history with an unbeaten 64 as he powered India to 184-6 after being invited to bat first

AFP
AFP, Adelaide, Australia,
  • Nov 02 2022, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 16:28 ist

Rain stopped play Wednesday in a key Twenty20 World Cup Group 2 clash in Adelaide after Bangladesh raced to 66-0 from seven overs chasing 185 to beat India.

Liton Das was unbeaten on 59 off 26 deliveries with Bangladesh ahead by 17 runs according to the DLS method when showers forced players off the ground and covers brought on.

Earlier Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in tournament's history with an unbeaten 64 as he powered India to 184-6 after being invited to bat first.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

 