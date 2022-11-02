Rain halts Bangladesh chase against India at T20 World Cup

Rain stopped play Wednesday in a key Twenty20 World Cup Group 2 clash in Adelaide after Bangladesh raced to 66-0 from seven overs chasing 185 to beat India.

Liton Das was unbeaten on 59 off 26 deliveries with Bangladesh ahead by 17 runs according to the DLS method when showers forced players off the ground and covers brought on.

Earlier Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in tournament's history with an unbeaten 64 as he powered India to 184-6 after being invited to bat first.