Rain interrupts third India-New Zealand ODI

Rain interrupted the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand with the hosts cruising on 104 for one in their paltry chase of 220 here on Wednesday.
Devon Conway (38 not out) and skipper Kane Williamson, who was yet to open his account, were at the crease during the interruption.
Fin Allen (57 off 54) was the only wicket to fall for New Zealand.
Eyeing a 2-0 sweep, the Black Caps were 50 runs ahead on Duckworth-Lewis method but at least 20 overs of play were needed for the match to be complete.
Right-arm pacer Umran Malik was the beneficiary for India.
Earlier sent into bat, India rode on Washington Sundar's 51 and Shreyas Iyer's 49 to cross the 200-run mark.
New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after winning the opening ODI in Hamilton by seven wickets. The second ODI was washed out in Hamilton.
