Rain looms large as RCB, CSK seek qualification

Bengaluru: Rain had a major say in the fortunes of one side and it could probably decide the fate of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, the two teams who collide here on Saturday fighting for the lone remaining IPL play-offs spot.
Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third side to secure their play-offs ticket after their home game against Gujarat Titans on Thursday was washed out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain and similar weather is forecast in Bengaluru for Saturday.
If the rain leads to a curtailed affair or a wash out, then the Royal Challengers will be the biggest losers who need nothing less than an handsome win over their arch-rivals to sneak into the play-offs.
RCB, who are sixth on the points table with 12 points from 13 games with a net run-rate of +0.387, need to beat CSK by 18 runs or chase the target with about 18 balls to spare (this under the assumption the score is 200). So this naturally means RCB, on a roll with five wins on the bounce, need a full game that will enhance their chances of posting a big win. If the game is curtailed, then hopes of achieving that equation diminishes drastically.
CSK, with 14 points from 13 games (+0.528), will enter the play-offs with a simple win or even if there’s a washout. But the defending champions, who have bossed RCB completely by beating them 21 times in 32 contests, will also be praying for a full game because that presents them with an opportunity to finish second on the table if things go their way.
If CSK end up posting a massive win over RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals lose their respective final league matches on Sunday, then they’ll end up second that guarantees them an extra chance to qualify for the final. So from crashing out of the tournament to potentially qualifying as a second-placed team, Saturday’s match is massive for the five-time winners who are expected to receive good support here, thanks to MS Dhoni and his vast legion of fans who still adore him.
One huge plus for the teams and the fans is even if does rain, the state-of-the-art drainage facility — Sub-Air System — at the Chinnaswamy Stadium allows officials to kick start a match much faster compared to other venues once rain stops. The cut-off time for the start of five-over per side contest, minimum number of overs required to constitute a T20 game, is 10:56 pm.
Weather and their poor record against CSK aside, the Royal Challengers for sure will be brimming with confidence. At the halfway stage when they had lost seven out of eight games, they were the butt of all jokes (yet again!) on social media but now following five wins on the trot, they are the talk of the town.
Albeit a little late, their pieces have started falling together nicely for skipper Faf du Plessis with batters finding form, bowlers hitting the straps and fielding, led by highly energetic Virat Kohli, being top notch. They will miss the in-form Will Jacks who has left for national duty but they sure will come out firing on all cylinders to complete a remarkable late season turnaround.
Stage set for a Super Saturday, weather permitting!