Rain looms large as RCB, CSK seek qualification

RCB, who are sixth on the points table with 12 points from 13 games with a net run-rate of +0.387, need to beat CSK by 18 runs or chase the target with about 18 balls to spare (this under the assumption the score is 200). So this naturally means RCB, on a roll with five wins on the bounce, need a full game that will enhance their chances of posting a big win. If the game is curtailed, then hopes of achieving that equation diminishes drastically.