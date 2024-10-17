Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Rain stops play on day 2 of opening Test, with India reeling at 13/3 vs NZ

India lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) early in the morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 05:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 05:17 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketNew ZealandTest matchIndia vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us