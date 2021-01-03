Rain washes out India's practice session at MCG

Rain washes out India's practice session at Melbourne Cricket Ground

In the absence of outdoor activities, the players had a gym session as they continued their preparations for the third Test starting in Sydney from January 7

PTI
PTI, Melbourne ,
  • Jan 03 2021, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 12:13 ist
India skipper Ajinkya Rahane (L) and opener Cheteshwar Pujara (R). Credit: AFP File Photo

The Indian team's practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was on Sunday cancelled due to rain and the players were forced to train indoors.

In the absence of outdoor activities, the players had a gym session as they continued their preparations for the third Test starting in Sydney from January 7.

"India's practice session today at the MCG has been cancelled due to rain," the BCCI said in a statement.

Both the Indian and Australian players are scheduled to leave for Sydney on Monday.

On Saturday, Cricket Australia said that five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, have been placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of Covid-19 bio-security protocol.

This was after a fan put out a video of the players sitting inside an indoor restaurant on Twitter on Friday. The BCCI brass had initially ruled out any investigation after reports of a possible breach first appeared in the media here, but CA later said a joint probe is on.

The four-match series is levelled at 1-1 after India won by eight wickets at the MCG after losing the day/night Test in Adelaide.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Australia
India
Melbourne
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

The good, the bad & the inadequate

The good, the bad & the inadequate

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

 