Rain washes out 3rd day of play in Bangladesh-Pak Test

Rain washes out third day of play in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first encounter in Chittagong by eight wickets

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Dec 06 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 15:01 ist
Groundstaff cover the field as it starts to rain on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Credit: AFP Photo

Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone washed out the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.

Match officials called off play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 2:00 pm, with no chance of the weather improving for the day.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days with Pakistan reaching 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 alongside Azhar Ali on 52.

Taijul Islam picked up both wickets to fall.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first encounter in Chittagong by eight wickets.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Bangladesh
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 