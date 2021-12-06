Rain washes out third day of play in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone washed out the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.
Match officials called off play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 2:00 pm, with no chance of the weather improving for the day.
Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days with Pakistan reaching 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 alongside Azhar Ali on 52.
Taijul Islam picked up both wickets to fall.
Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first encounter in Chittagong by eight wickets.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?
What's a Food Metaverse?
Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue
This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces
Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'
DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster?
Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed
'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign
Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination