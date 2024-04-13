Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets

Mullanpur: Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by three wickets in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings, who played without their injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan, didn't get any momentum in their innings with lower-order batter Ashutosh Sharma (31), Jitesh Sharma (29) and Liam Livingstone (21) managing to take the team close to the 150-mark.

In reply, RR huffed and puffed their way to the victory target of 148 with a ball to spare, thanks to Shimron Hetmyer's 10-ball 27 after Yashasvi Jaiswal (39), Tanush Kotian (24), Riyan Parag (23) frittered away starts.