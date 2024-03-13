Rajasthan Royals reveals pink jersey for IPL 2024: All you need to know

Just over a week before the start of the 17th season of the much awaited Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals unveiled the pink jersey that will be donned by their players this year. The one-time IPL winner, RR will play its first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 6.

The pink jerseys will have bandhani patterns signifying the ancient art of tie -dying which one can usually find on traditional attires worn by women in Rajasthan, according to a report by Zee News. In what seems to be a medium to encourage the adoption of green and clean energy, RR's pink jersey will also include artworks showing solar panels— a source of renewable energy that the government has provided to the northwestern state for agriculture and livelihood in rural areas.

With 8GW of installed solar generation capacity, Rajasthan leads in renewable energy production, in India. The state also receives the highest solar radiation in India with over 325 days annually. Rajasthan also houses the world’s largest fully operational 2245 MW Solar Park in Bhadla, Jodhpur, spread over 5783 hectares.

Coming to the IPL 2024, current champions Chennai Super Kings will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2024 IPL season-opener in Chennai on March 22, the BCCI announced last month while unveiling the schedule for only the first 17 days of the popular T20 league.