Rajasthan Royals reveals pink jersey for IPL 2024: All you need to know

Just over a week before the start of the 17th season of the much awaited Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals unveiled the pink jersey that will be donned by their players this year. The one-time IPL winner, RR will play its first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 6.
The pink jerseys will have bandhani patterns signifying the ancient art of tie -dying which one can usually find on traditional attires worn by women in Rajasthan, according to a report by Zee News. In what seems to be a medium to encourage the adoption of green and clean energy, RR's pink jersey will also include artworks showing solar panels— a source of renewable energy that the government has provided to the northwestern state for agriculture and livelihood in rural areas.
With 8GW of installed solar generation capacity, Rajasthan leads in renewable energy production, in India. The state also receives the highest solar radiation in India with over 325 days annually. Rajasthan also houses the world’s largest fully operational 2245 MW Solar Park in Bhadla, Jodhpur, spread over 5783 hectares.
Coming to the IPL 2024, current champions Chennai Super Kings will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2024 IPL season-opener in Chennai on March 22, the BCCI announced last month while unveiling the schedule for only the first 17 days of the popular T20 league.
On March 23, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will go against each other at the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.
The next match on March 24 will be played between five time IPL winners Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans—who were runners-up in the 16th IPL season. The match will take place in Ahmedabad. Adding to the excitement of all cricket and IPL fans, the BCCI on Tuesday announced the comeback of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, declaring him fit to play in the current season. Pant will be returning to the game after recovering from multiple injuries that he suffered in a horrifying car crash.
Meanwhile, the Board for Cricket Control in India is yet to release the full schedule for the remaining matches of IPL 2024. The board said that it will be released once the dates for the upcoming general elections are announced, which could be anytime in the current month.
(Published 13 March 2024, 11:19 IST)