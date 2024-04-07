Rajasthan Royals' X post for RCB speculate 'trolling' Virat Kohli's 'joint-slowest' century

On April 6th, during the IPL match in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star, Virat Kohli, hit a century against Rajasthan Royals, marking his first in IPL 2024. Although RR won this match, RCB fans are lauding Kohli for his century.

Kohli notched up a record extending eighth IPL century, however, RCB was only able to manage just about par-score of 183 for 3 against Rajasthan Royals.

After the match, Rajasthan Royals' tweet has been in the talks for which it seems like they were targeting RCB.

RR's X post took a dig at RCB with the caption: "184 sounds good on a day when 200+ was possible" along with a picture of Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvevdra Chahal.