Rajasthan Royals' X post for RCB speculate 'trolling' Virat Kohli's 'joint-slowest' century

On April 6th, during the IPL match in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star, Virat Kohli, hit a century against Rajasthan Royals, marking his first in IPL 2024. Although RR won this match, RCB fans are lauding Kohli for his century.
Kohli notched up a record extending eighth IPL century, however, RCB was only able to manage just about par-score of 183 for 3 against Rajasthan Royals.
After the match, Rajasthan Royals' tweet has been in the talks for which it seems like they were targeting RCB.
RR's X post took a dig at RCB with the caption: "184 sounds good on a day when 200+ was possible" along with a picture of Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvevdra Chahal.
The post has garnered over 550K views and a flurry of comments, many fans saying Rajasthan Royals is 'trolling' Virat Kohli for joint-slowest century in IPL as pointed by Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad.
He said, "Virat Kohli’s 100 off 67 balls is the slowest ever hundred in IPL on Indian soil and the joint-slowest overall, equaling Manish Pandey who also took 67 balls for RCB against Deccan Chargers in Centurion in 2009."
After RCB's innings, Kohli said he feels that opposition bowlers want him to go hammer and tongs every time he comes out to bat, but he prefers adapting to match conditions without any predetermined strategy.
Kohli also defended the strategy of not going after the bowlers from word go.
"One of us (Virat or Faf) had to bat till the end. I feel this total is effective on this pitch. I am not coming in with any premeditation. I knew I couldn't get over aggressive, just that I had to keep the bowlers guessing. They think I will come hard at them," Kohli said.
