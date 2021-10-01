CM Dhami batsman sent in for last over in T20: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh describes Uttarakhand CM Dhami as 'batsman sent in for last over in T20'

People of Uttarakhand have pinned their hopes on him, Rajnath Singh said

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Oct 01 2021, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 19:12 ist
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a Twenty-20 match and expressed confidence that he will rise to the expectations of the people. 

"Using cricket terminology, I can say Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a 20-20 match. He is a wonderful batsman. People of Uttarakhand have pinned their hopes on him. I am confident that he will rise to their expectations," Singh, who was in Uttarakhand on Friday to unveil a statue and memorial of Veer Chandra Garhwali at the latter's village Peethsain, said in a tweet.  

Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, a Havildar Major in erstwhile Royal Garhwal Rifles is regarded across Uttarakhand as a hero of the "Peshawar kand" of 1930 when defying the British, he refused to open fire at unarmed Pathans who were fighting for India's freedom.

