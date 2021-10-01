Rajnath Singh describes Uttarakhand CM Dhami as 'batsman sent in for last over in T20'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a Twenty-20 match and expressed confidence that he will rise to the expectations of the people.
"Using cricket terminology, I can say Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a 20-20 match. He is a wonderful batsman. People of Uttarakhand have pinned their hopes on him. I am confident that he will rise to their expectations," Singh, who was in Uttarakhand on Friday to unveil a statue and memorial of Veer Chandra Garhwali at the latter's village Peethsain, said in a tweet.
क्रिकेट की भाषा में अगर कहूं तो 20-20 के मैच में धामीजी को आखिरी ओवर में उतारा गया है। धामी जी काफी ‘धाकड़ बल्लेबाज’ है। उन पर उत्तराखण्ड के लोगों की बहुत सारी उम्मीदें टिकी हुई हैं। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि वे इन उम्मीदों पर खरे उतरेंगे।
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 1, 2021
Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, a Havildar Major in erstwhile Royal Garhwal Rifles is regarded across Uttarakhand as a hero of the "Peshawar kand" of 1930 when defying the British, he refused to open fire at unarmed Pathans who were fighting for India's freedom.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training
How climate change is making the Earth less bright
N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong
Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?
Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians
Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive
Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid
In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane