Ramiz Raja shares payslips of Indian cricketers from '83 World Cup 

On 25th June, 1983, the Indian cricket team made history by lifting the men’s cricket world cup trophy. The Kapil Dev-led team defeated West Indies by 43 runs and clinched the cup.

Pakistani cricket commentator and former cricketer Ramiz Raja shared an interesting image on Twitter yesterday - a payslip that detailed the payment made to the Indian cricket team players for a one-day international match.

According to the image, all fourteen players of the team, including the then-captain Kapil Dev, along with Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar and other heavyweights were paid Rs 200 as daily allowance, amounting to Rs 600 over three days and Rs 1,500 as match fee.

The total amounted to Rs 2,100 for three days.

However, Ramiz was quick to point out, much to the annoyance of Indian cricket fans on Twitter, that he was paid a whopping Rs 55,000 for 5 Tests and 6 ODI’s in 1986-87.

“Had to reproduce this... will try to get a copy of what we got paid for the Indian tour in 86-87. I remember it to this date what I got: played 5 Tests and 6 ODI’s and got paid Rs 55,000,” he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Had to reproduce this... will try to get a copy of what we got paid for the Indian tour in 86-87. I remember it to this date what I got: played 5 Tests and 6 ODI’s and got paid Rs 55000. pic.twitter.com/kbmGMkVGqE — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 26, 2020

Some fans were left affronted by this comparison on Twitter and felt that this was a dig at how the affairs of the Indian cricket team were managed back then.