Rampant Rohit floors Afghanistan

India expectedly left out R Ashwin on a pitch which did not offer much for the bowlers, especially the spinners. Shardul Thakur pipped Mohammed Shami for the vacant slot as India decided to have a shorter tail even on a belter of a wicket. Though he was clobbered for a six in his first over, the pacer managed to finish with decent figures (31/1 in 6 overs). But it was Mohammed Siraj who was taken to the cleaners by all comers. On a surface where the margin for error was zero, Siraj was guilty of straying in line and length way too often. When his short balls were punished, Siraj overcompensated for it bowling too full. Besides, he gave too much width for the batters to chance their arms.