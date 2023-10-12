Rampant Rohit floors Afghanistan

Few sights are more beautiful to behold on a cricket field than when Rohit Sharma is on song. The Mumbaikar is a sight for sore eyes when in full flow. The minimal movement of feet, the lovely arc of the bat coming down to meet the ball and the lazy, limited follow through are all so well synchronised that it all seems choreographed. Gifted with wrists of gold and a timing to die for, the right-hander peppered the ground with one elegant shot after another that had the capacity crowd eating out of his hands. The unedifying structure of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, though, was hardly an ideal canvas for the exquisite piece of art the Indian skipper painted with strokes of genius.
Agreed the Afghanistan attack was under the pump after their batters had managed a below par score on a belter of a wicket, but a target of 273 under lights against spinners like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Mohammad Nabi was not expected to be a stroll in the park. Rohit, however, was in a different zone on the day. Right from the moment he clipped Fazalhaq Farooqi off his pads for a four in the third over of the chase, he was on top of his game. While it may appear that the Afghanistan skipper Hashmat Shahidi missed a trick by not introducing his trump card Rashid early in the innings, few could have survived the fury Rohit unleashed.
That a run-a-ball 47 (54x, 2x6) by Ishan Kishan barely got any attention reflected the impact of Rohit’s 63-ball century -- the fastest by an Indian in a World Cup. The ton also helped him overtake Sachin Tendulkar (six) as the batter with most hundreds in World Cups. Rohit (131, 84b, 16x4, 5x6) fell while attempting to sweep Rashid, whose googly beat the bat to rattle the stumps, but the match had been killed as a contest by then. With Virat Kohli (55 n.o.) staying firm, India reached the target in 35 overs for the loss of two wickets for their second World Cup win here on Wednesday. India’s high-octane chase also helped the hosts significantly up their net run-rate.
With the men in blue set to take on Pakistan in their next game on October 14 in Ahmedabad, the comprehensive win was exactly what the doctored would have prescribed.
India expectedly left out R Ashwin on a pitch which did not offer much for the bowlers, especially the spinners. Shardul Thakur pipped Mohammed Shami for the vacant slot as India decided to have a shorter tail even on a belter of a wicket. Though he was clobbered for a six in his first over, the pacer managed to finish with decent figures (31/1 in 6 overs). But it was Mohammed Siraj who was taken to the cleaners by all comers. On a surface where the margin for error was zero, Siraj was guilty of straying in line and length way too often. When his short balls were punished, Siraj overcompensated for it bowling too full. Besides, he gave too much width for the batters to chance their arms.
Earlier, Shahidi (80, 88b, 8x4, 1x6) and Azmathullah Omarzai (62, 69b, 2x4, 4x6) formed the backbone of Afghanistan’s total. While the two did not take undue risks given their situation, they did not go into complete shell either. As they grew in confidence, the duo accelerated the scoring rate on way to a substantive 121-run stand in 128 balls. At 184 for three in the 35th over, Afghanistan looked good for a score of 300-plus but, as has been their wont, contrived to settle for much less. Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 3/18 in his final three-over spell.