Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ran 15 when asked for 12: Hardik Pandya on grind behind his rise

Widely regarded as a genuine two-in-one player in limited-overs cricket, Pandya's ability to deliver with both bat and ball and as a finisher and a wicket-taking option has made him indispensable.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 16:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketHardik Pandya

Follow us on :

Follow Us