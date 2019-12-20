Ranji: K'taka takes first lead against UP in drawn game

Hosts Karnataka took the first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh, as their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game ended in a draw.

After bundling out Uttar Pradesh for 281 in the first innings, courtesy a valiant half-century by all-rounder Shreyas Gopal (58), Karnatka posted 321 on the board to take a slender 40-run lead.

In their second essay, Uttar Pradesh resumed the fourth and the final day at 29/1.

Uttar Pradesh had to bat the entire day to salvage a draw and opener Almas Shaukat (103 not out) scored an unbeaten ton to ensure that the visitors don't end up losing the game.

Shaukat had to bat as long as possible and he exactly did that.

Shaukat remained on the crease for 210 balls, hitting 14 fours and a lone six, to ensure that Karnataka bowlers did not get the upper hand.

One-down Madhav Kaushik (45 off 83 balls) and two-down Aksh Deep Nath (38 off 75 balls) gave perfect support to Shaukat, who was the cynosure of eyes at the KSCA Hubli cricket ground.

After Kaushik was caught by Devdutt Padikkal off David Mathias, Nath also played with caution.

Their knocks helped Uttar Pradesh to play out the day and ensured that the match was drawn.

In the second essay, for Karnataka, pacer Ronit More (1-52), spinner Shreyas Gopal (1-51) and Mathias (1-27) picked a wicket each.

Karnataka grabbed three points on the basis of their first-innings lead, while Uttar Pradesh had to be content with a lone point.

Meanwhile, in a cliffhanger at Indore, Baroda won against Madhya Pradesh by one wicket, while Saurashtra thrashed Railways by an innings and 90 runs.

Their skipper Jaydev Unadkat, who was bagged by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore, celebrated the moment by taking six wickets and played a key part in the team's win at Visakhapatnam.

In the next round starting from December 25, Karnataka takes on Himachal Pradesh in Mysuru, while Uttar Pradesh plays against Saurashtra at Rajkot.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 281 and 204/3 Declared (Almas Shaukat 103 not out; Madhav Kaushik 45, David Mathias 1-27) versus Karnataka 321. Match Drawn. Karnataka 3 points, UP 1 point.

At Visakhapatnam: Railways 248 and 141 (Arindam Ghosh 38, Jaydev Unadkat 6-23, D Jadeja 2-18) versus Saurashtra 479/9 Declared. Saurashtra won by an innings and 90 runs. Saurashtra 7 points, Railways O points.

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 125 and 270 versus Baroda 222 and 174/9 (Kedar Devdhar 48, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput 27 not out; Avesh Khan 4/54, Kuldeep Sen 3/28). Baroda won by 1 wicket. Baroda 6 points, MP 0 points.