<p>Win the toss, bat first, pile a mountain of runs and bat the opposition out. That is the basic strategy employed by teams in the premier domestic tournament of the country -- <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy</a>--- for years.</p><p>Eight-time champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-ranji-team">Karnataka</a> were at the receiving end of it in the Ranji Trophy 2026 final at KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi</a> when minnows <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> batted them out in the five-day contest.</p><p>Taking first use of the wicket, the visitors piled up 584 before restricting the opposition to 293.</p>.Glued to screens, Jammu & Kashmir celebrates historic Ranji Trophy triumph.<p>Despite taking a 291-run first-innings lead, J&K did not enforce follow on, batted again and with the wicket turning out to a belter, they made 342 for four, literally batting Karnataka out of the contest.</p><p>That <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-ranji">Karnataka</a> failed to take a single wicket on the fifth day after J&K resumed from overnight 186 for four will reinforce the dominance of the tourists in the final.</p><p>Karnataka themselves had shown remarkable consistency throughout the season and a ninth Ranji Trophy title was well within their grasps.</p><p>It was not a wrong notion either on account of their form and skill levels.</p><p>In the hindsight, the domestic heavyweight were swept off its feet by a flyweight, not by a knockout punch but by tactical superiority and game awareness.</p><p>Karnataka will ponder over the next few days where it all went wrong for them in the title clash, and nothing conveyed the dejection in their hearts than the sight of senior batter K L Rahul bowling a few overs.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir scripts history; defeats Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title .<p>The decision to change captain midway through the season with Devdutt Padikkal replacing senior pro Mayank Agarwal might also come into question now.</p><p>With J&K having out 584 on the board, the pressure was on the hosts always.</p><p>There have been instances previously when teams have chased down bigger totals and prevailed on the basis of first innings lead. But not this time. </p>.Ranji Trophy | Watch: Jammu & Kashmir captain Paras Dogra headbutts Karnataka's K V Aneesh .<p>The headbutting incident involving J&K captain Paras Dogra land Karnataka's substitute fielder K V Aneesh on the second day also looked to take the sting out of the first innings, though sanity was restored quickly.</p><p>Dogra charged at Aneesh after the pair traded barbs prompting Mayank and the umpires to dive in to defuse the situation.</p><p>All is not lost for Karnataka. A few things will be discussed, a few heated arguments may follow in the boardroom and a few heads might just roll on. But it's just that they need to do some serious introspection. </p>