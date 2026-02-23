<p>A decade ago, when domestic teams collected souvenirs while travelling to different parts of the country during the cricket calendar, Karnataka were picking up trophies for fun. </p>.<p>Vinay Kumar-led Karnataka completed a double domestic treble (Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup and Vijay Hazare Trophy) in 2013-14 and 2014-15, winning six national competitions in two seasons. </p>.<p>As Karnataka sit on the cusp of their ninth Ranji Trophy, their bowling coach Mansur Ali Khan, who was also with the team back then in a similar role, feels there are similarities in the current team and the one that triumphed 11 years ago. </p>.Ranji Trophy: Mumbai hit back to wrest initiative.<p>"After 1998-99, there was a drought of Ranji titles. There was motivation to win and the boys were pushing each other. We sense a bit of the same now,” Mansur tells DH. </p>.<p>It is not a surprise to see Karnataka in the final. And it is no surprise to see them being tagged as favourites to win their ninth title. After their capitulation in Alur against Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka have gone about business with an air of invincibility.</p>.<p>And Mansur feels that security (spot in the XI) has been a very crucial factor to bring the best out of each player. </p>.<p>“We have been good but most importantly, it is trust and security of a spot that brings out the best in each player and that has been the difference. We saw it then when myself and JAK were there (J Arun Kumar), and we are seeing it now.”</p>.<p>Karnataka, under Vinay’s leadership, knew the art of coming good under pressure. And Mansur credited it to the hunger and desperation players had to play for India. </p>.<p>"At the time, Rahul (KL), Karun (Nair), Manish (Pandey) were all starting out their careers. We were very eager. There was a desperation to play for the country. And when the results came, it was brilliant. We enjoyed it as a group.”</p>.<p>Vinay, who was the last Karnataka skipper to lift the Ranji Trophy, recalled the enduring memory and said it meant everything to the side. </p>.<p>“The victory meant everything to us. There was certainly a sense of fulfillment in that journey. Especially after losing that final in Mysore to Mumbai,” recalls Vinay.</p>.<p>"It was a great moment for me as a captain and as a boy who had the dream to play for Karnataka. And then leading them to back-to-back trophies. It was special,” he added. </p>.<p>The 42-year-old credited the coaches who created a safe environment for players to thrive in. </p>.<p>“The credit has to go to coach JAK and MAK. The kind of environment they have given for the players and the faith they showed.”</p>.Ranji Trophy: Karnataka seek a strong restart.<p><strong>Win tastes good</strong></p>.<p>Having picked 39 wickets in 10 games in Karnataka’s last title run, former pacer Abhimanyu Mithun shared similar sentiments.</p>.<p>“When we lost to Mumbai in 2009-10, that was a painful memory. And when we won the titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15, it felt like we had achieved something. Very little comes close to the feeling of winning,” Mithun said. </p>.<p>Mithun also stressed on how success opened up doors for individuals, aiding to their personal growth. </p>.<p>“Fom there on, many went and played for India. Winning opens up a lot of opportunities and winning tastes good. And a few from this squad also have talent to go and play for India,” he added. </p>