Ranji Trophy: Batters leave Karnataka high and dry

First it was Samarth, who was batting beautifully until he was adjudged LBW by umpire Nanda Kishore in the 34th over. The right-hander, in wretched form this season and literally batting to keep his spot in the side alive, stepped down to spinner Harsh Dubey but completely missed the ball which struck his toes. Vidarbha players instantly went up in arms and Kishore, after a long thought, raised his index finger that had Samarth livid, and rightfully so. He was so far down the track, it’s hard to predict whether the ball would have hit the stumps.