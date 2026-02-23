<p>Hubballi: With Hubballi for the first time hosting the prestigious Ranji Trophy final match, the stage is set for an exciting game between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir teams featuring star players also during the five-day match beginning at the picturesque Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stadium at Rajnagar on the foothills of Nrupatunga Betta in the City from February 24 (Tuesday).</p><p>With preparations in place for a high-profile cricket match, this one in Hubbali also gains importance as Karnataka has not lost any Ranji Trophy match it played in Hubballi, while hosts have entered the Ranji finals after a gap of a decade, and Jammu & Kashmir is in its maiden Ranji finals.</p>.Ranji Trophy Final: Eight-time champs Karnataka to face first-time finalists J&K.<p>Players of both the teams did net practice, and observed the pitch on Monday, while the KSCA office-bearers were supervising the final level of preparations. Preparations are made for the stands for the public, cricket officials, selectors, umpires, referees, VIPs and others. The screen to display scores and side screens are set, while arrangements like cameras are made for live broadcasting.</p><p>The match playing time is from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, including lunch and tea breaks. Seating arrangements have been made to accommodate around 4,500 people, and the ticket charge for common public will be Rs 200 and Rs 100 per day. Entry for the public is through the third and fourth gates of the stadium. Bomb detection squad also conducted the verification, while over 200 police personnel are on bundobust duty.</p><p>The Karnataka team has star players like captain Devdutt Padikkal, K L Rahul Mayank Agarawal, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, and Shreyas Gopal. Paras K Dogra leads Jammu & Kashmir team.</p><p>According to KSCA Dharwad zonal convener Veeranna Savadi, holding Ranji Trophy final match in Hubballi is part of the policy of the KSCA's new management to promote cricket in Tier-2 cities also, and this would help Hubballi to get bigger matches in the future.</p><p>"Such matches will motivate mofussil players and club players as they watch high-quality cricket. If we develop better facilities at this stadium, the BCCI would give us bigger matches," he said.</p><p>All preparations including dressing rooms, dugout and commentator's box are made. Curator Prakash Yadav from Mumbai has supervised the ground and pitch. KSCA office-bearers Santosh Menon, Avinash Vaidya and others have also visited, Savadi added.</p><p>Meanwhile, KSCA honorary secretary Santosh Menon told DH that the priority is to develop facilities at the Hubballi stadium required for international-standard matches, like club house facilities including swimming pool, gym, restaurant, and rooms.</p><p>"All these facilities would be ready by this year-end, and they will be fully functional by April next year. They will be permanent facilities required for international-standard matches. Hubballi and Belagavi would get a BCCI match every year. We are also discussing about holding a Maharaja Trophy match in Hubballi, if the weather permits," Menon added.</p>