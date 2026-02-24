<p>Hubballi: On a working Tuesday and despite the annual school exams in full flow, chants of "Karnataka", "Rahul" and "Smaran" continuously echoed around the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium here on the opening day of the first-ever <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy</a> final in the City. </p>.<p>"We started to come to the stadium as soon as the news was out and tried to ask the security if we could watch," a young fan said. </p>.<p>Considering the anticipation around the game, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksca">Karnataka State Cricket Association</a> (KSCA) made seating arrangements to accommodate fans, setting up extra stands in the ground. </p>.<p>While the domestic games across the country have free entry for public, the final was ticketed with prices set at Rs 200 and Rs 100. </p>.<p>“It was not about the money, it was just about regulating the crowd and god forbid any further incidents. It was a precautionary step,” KSCA secretary Santosh Menon reasoned. </p>.Ranji Trophy final: Karnataka toil on sweltering day.<p>Karnataka police officials also came in large numbers and were employed around the stadium for security and precautionary measures. </p>.<p>The decision, however, did not go down well with some of the fans while some understood the call. </p>.<p>"It was wrong. We love sport. Usually it is free but asking Rs 200 for one day is not right. And if they ask us to pay, at least give good facilities. Chairs and just a shamiana under this hot sun is not good enough. The police officials also don't allow us to get water frequently," one fan said. </p>.<p>"I have watched for free in Chinnaswamy but I am paying here, which is disappointing," another said. </p>.Ranji Trophy: Ahead of final, a trip down memory lane of Karnataka’s glory days.<p>However, there were others who said was an understandable decision due to the stampede during RCB's victory celebration in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>"It's okay, we understand that it was to control the crowd. If it was free, many would just come and create a ruckus. We saw what happened in Bengaluru and we don't need something like that again. This is fine. Happy cricket is in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi</a>."</p>