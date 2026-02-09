Ranji Trophy | Great feeling to beat Mumbai in Mumbai: R Smaran

<p>Mumbai: Ever since making his Ranji Trophy debut for Karnataka in 2024-25, R Smaran has grown from strength to strength. He has been one of the key performers for Karnataka in their quest for their ninth Ranji Trophy this season.</p>.<p>He came to Mumbai for the quarterfinal as the second-highest run-getter in his team behind Karun Nair. After failing to score in the first innings, Smaran had a point to prove in the second, and he blossomed in the company of the established KL Rahul, scoring an unbeaten 83 and guiding Karnataka to the semifinal.</p>.<p>He left Mumbai for home en route to Dehradun, where they face Uttarakhand in the semifinal from February 15, as the team’s highest scorer this season, 688 runs at 86.00, including two hundreds and three fifties.</p>.Indian tennis hopes set to rejuvenate from Dhakshineswar Suresh.<p>“It's a great feeling beating Mumbai in Mumbai. It is always a tough task for any team, especially in a quarterfinal game, and the win makes it even more worthy. I'm glad we got a win and are looking forward to the semifinals.”</p>.<p>It was an education for Smaran to bat alongside Rahul and even take the pressure off him by scoring boundaries and pushing the opposition on the back foot.</p>.<p>The 22-year-old Bengalurean said, “It's a privilege for all of us that he's playing the Ranji Trophy games with us. He's played a lot of Test matches for India, and he has tremendous experience. He kept guiding me and kept telling me what shots were on and how I could pace my game. It was great batting with him and I'm looking forward to many more innings with him.”</p>.<p>Smaran debuted under Mayank Agarwal, but it is Devdutt Padikkal, who has been handed over the captaincy recently. Under Padikkal, Karnataka have a 100% win record, winning against Punjab by five wickets and here in Mumbai by four wickets.</p>.<p>Smaran said: “Mayank also did very well. As captain in the first six games, he led us to qualify. Devdutt is a very calm guy under pressure. His nature is very calm. Strategically, he also made the right moves. Mayank and Dev have played for the country and know what it takes to win championships. Not much of a change playing under the two captains. I'm glad that Dev has got it now. I'm sure that he will carry forward Karnataka's legacy.”</p>.<p>Looking ahead to the semifinal, Smaran said: “They have also been playing some good cricket. We have also been playing some very good cricket. We are just looking to take it one game at a time. Obviously, a win against Mumbai at their home gives us a lot of confidence heading into the semifinals. Our process will remain the same. We look to play session by session and move into the final.”</p>