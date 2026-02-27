<p>Hubballi: Karnataka continue to ride the wave of confidence that was instilled by their victories in the games against Punjab and Mumbai this season and believe they can pull off something big on the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final against Jammu and Kashmir at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium here. </p>.<p>The hosts’ nightmarish final continued on the fourth day when they were bundled out for just 293 in 93.3 overs, replying to J&K’s 584 on a flat deck. </p>.<p>The misery then doubled when J&K stretched their lead to a whopping 477 after losing just four wickets. </p>.<p>“Still a day to go. I know it’s tough, but I won’t count it out. We’ve done a similar thing in Punjab against Punjab. We believe we can chase a score,” Mayank Agarwal said after the end of the fourth day’s play. </p>.<p>“We know we are behind. We’re going to come out in the morning and are going to give our best and see what happens from there,” he added. </p>.Ranji Trophy | J&K shut the door on Karnataka.<p>Amid the ruins, Mayank displayed a sense of composure in the face of adversity as he smashed a stroke-filled 160 to save Karnataka some blushes, taking them to a respectable first innings total. </p>.<p>“I’m quite happy with the way I batted. They bowled well and put us under pressure. Nice to get a hundred.”</p>.<p>While the rest of the team found the going difficult, Mayank’s batting was based on playing the ball late, close to the body, through the line while maintaining his shape and playing it with soft hands. </p>