<p>Jammu and Kashmir created history by reaching the Ranji Trophy finals for the first time in their 67-year history, defeating two-time former champions Bengal by six wickets on day four of the semifinal at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday (February 18).</p><p>Set a moderate target of 126 by the home side, the visitors chased it down in 34.4 overs, with Vanshaj Sharma (43 not out) and Abdul Samad (30 not out) steering them past the finish line.</p><p>This was after pace spearhead Auqib Nabi had wreaked havoc by taking nine wickets in the match to destroy the host side's chances.</p>.<p>Jammu and Kashmir first competed in the Ranji Trophy in the 1959-60 season and was not seen as a contender up until now.</p><p>During the 2013-14 season, they qualified for the knockouts for the first time in over a decade.</p><p>Resuming at 43 for two, Jammu and Kashmir lost overnight batter Shubham Pundir (27) and skipper Paras Dogra (9) early on day four.</p><p>However, Vanshaj and Samad dug in with a 55-run partnership to steer them to a historic victory.</p><p>They will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Karnataka and Uttarakhand which is going on at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. </p><p><strong>Brief scores:</strong></p><p>Bengal: 328 and 99 in 25.1 overs.</p><p>Jammu and Kashmir: 302 and 126 for 4 in 34.4 overs (Vanshaj Sharma 43 not out, Abdul Samad 30 not out).</p><p>(With BCCI Media/agency inputs)</p>