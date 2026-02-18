Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Jammu and Kashmir create history, enter final for first time

Jammu and Kashmir first competed in the Ranji Trophy in the 1959-60 season and was not seen as a contender up until now.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 06:57 IST
Sports NewsCricketJammu and KashmirRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us