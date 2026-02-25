<p>Captain Paras Dogra led from the front with a gutsy 70, but his intentional head-butting of Karnataka substitute K V Aneesh overshadowed an otherwise solid batting performance from Jammu and Kashmir, who reached 527 for six at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi.</p><p>Dogra along with keeper batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70), Sahil Lotra (57 batting) all made handsome contributions as it became a real toil for the Karnataka bowlers save Prasidh Krishna (3/90 in 29 overs) did not make much of an impact.</p>.Ranji Trophy | Watch: Jammu & Kashmir captain Paras Dogra headbutts Karnataka's K V Aneesh .<p>However it was 21-season veteran's boorish behaviour that surprised one and all as he was captured on camera head-butting the silly point fielder Aneesh after getting a streaky boundary when Prasidh had literally squared him up.</p><p>It was not clear if any of Aneesh's words would have hurt the domestic legend, who confronted Aneesh and butted on the Karnataka substitute fielder's helmet prompting his senior team-mate Mayank Agarwal to interject and stand between the two.</p><p>An animated Agarwal was seen exchanging words with Dogra as on-field umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe rightly intervened. After some point, even Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal was seen talking to the umpires, complaining about Dogra.</p><p>Since it was an altercation that involved touching of opponents, Dogra should face some sanctions from Board of Control for Cricket in India match referee Narayan Kutty.</p><p>The day started off well for Karnataka as overnight centurion Shubham Pundir (121 off 247 balls) was quickly dismissed.</p>.Ranji Trophy final: Karnataka toil on sweltering day.<p>A flick from southpaw Pundir off medium pacer Vidyadhar Patil (1/104) went straight into substitute Aneesh's hands, ending a fine 124 run-stand. Pundir's innings had 12 fours and two sixes.</p>.<p>At 307 for four, just when Karnataka smelt an opening, veteran Dogra and J&K's find of the season Wadhawan got together to add 110 runs in 32 overs.</p><p>While Dogra's 166 ball knock had eight fours, Wadhawan's 109-ball knock comprised of nine hits to the fence.</p><p>Once Wadhawan was caught by K L Rahul in the slips off Shetty, Dogra added another 54 with Lotra who also helped himself to a half-ton.</p><p>With four overs left for the third new ball, Karnataka bowlers would like to keep the total below 600 and expect its batting line-up filled with former and current Test stars to do the job for them.</p><p>Karnataka are eight-time Ranji Trophy champions while J&K are entering the final of the premier domestic tournament for the first time.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>