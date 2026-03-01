<p>Hubballi: As skipper Paras Dogra declared Jammu and Kashmir's second innings closed past 2 pm on another sweltering day, elated players ran to collect the stumps as souvenirs, victorious cries rent the air, and the winning contingent melted into an embrace.</p>.<p>Even the bright sunshine paled in front of Jammu & Kashmir's halo of victory.</p>.<p>The northern-most team from India, unburdened itself from the weight of history and ended a 67-year wait for the premier national title.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir scripts history; defeats Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title .<p>Nearly seven decades after making their first Ranji Trophy appearance and in the presence of their Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, J&K emerged champions following their victory on the basis of a first-innings lead against a heavily-fancied Karnataka at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi on Saturday.</p>.<p>Abdullah, who flew into the city on Friday evening after J&K all but confirmed their win, announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the team.</p>.<p>Having taken a massive 477-run lead on the fourth day, the first-time finalists did not give Karnataka an inch on the fifth, as they continued to pile on the runs and misery on the Karnataka bowlers.</p>.<p>Resuming at 186/4, overnight batters Qamran Iqbal (160 not out) and Sahil Lotra (101 not out) scored their respective hundreds and stretched J&K’s lead to 633 as Karnataka failed to break an unbeaten 197-run partnership off 415 deliveries.</p>.<p>The historic moment came at 2:11 pm when skipper Paras Dogra declared at 342/4, calling an end to the game and signalling J&K's ascendance.</p>.<p>Earlier, after having posted a big 584-run first innings total, J&K bowled out a star-studded Karnataka for a meagre 293 in just 93.3 overs.</p>.<p>Mayank Agarwal scored an impressive 160, lacing it with 21 boundaries, but failed to get any support from India internationals KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair.</p>.<p>Smaran R, who was the highest run-getter of the season by just a run, also failed to trouble the scorers as Karnataka ended a roller-coaster campaign as runners-up.</p>