Ranji Trophy: Karnataka get a chance after J&K ruin theirs

How many times has cricket taught a lesson in patience?

Jammu & Kashmir, who wore a despondent look at the end of the fourth day’s play of their quarterfinal clash against Karnataka, can look back and think of multiple ways with which they could have gained the vital first-innings lead. But the harsh reality of failing to achieve, after coming agonisingly close, will haunt them for a long time to come.

Karnataka, who registered yet another remarkable comeback this season, managed to snatch a 14-run lead and then finished at 245 for 4 at stumps to stay ahead of J&k by 259 runs here at the Gandhi Memorial Science Ground.

Once the contest was reduced to a three-day affair, it was inevitable for both teams to first fight for an innings lead. In a thrilling first session, bowlers Prasidh Krishna (4/42), Ronit More (2/40) and J Suchith (2/46) turned heroes to help Karnataka gain advantage.

The returning Prasidh, who was subdued on the previous day, was unplayable for overnight batsmen Shubham Khajuria (62) and Shubham Pundir (25). The right-arm pacer landed a double blow as the hosts slipped to 109 for 4 after resuming from 88/2. After trapping the southpaw Pundir plumb in front, Prasidh accounted for Parvez Rasool. It was poor from the J&K captain to play a loose shot which appeared like catching practice to slips. In Khajuria and Abdul Samad, J&K had the ideal combination of fire and ice. While the young, big-hitting Samad attacked from the first ball, Khajuria showed composure to take their team closer to Karnataka’s total. The visitors were desperate for a breakthrough. Khajuria obliged by going for a drive away from his body and edging it to wicketkeeper off More.

J&K’s hopes rested on Samad. The 18-year-old’s confidence under pressure was Karnataka’s biggest headache. The right-hander’s monster six of Suchith was a reflection of his gift.

Karnataka hit back to bowl two maiden overs and that did the trick for them. More rattled the stumps of wicketkeeper Fazil Rashid before Abid Mushtaq was run out in an ugly mix up. With J&K 168 for 7, the see-saw battle had the decent crowd on the edge of its seat.

Samad marched on unperturbed until that moment of madness. In the 62nd over, Samad punched Suchith’s short ball for a four to bring the deficit to 14 runs. The very next ball, the right-hander top-edged while attempting a slog sweep and Suchith, one of the best fielders in the side, wasn’t going to miss the chance.

Prasidh’s red-hot pace was too tough to handle for the J&K tailenders. He dismissed Aquib Nabi with a toe-crushing yorker and soon knocked the off stump off Umar Nazir to set off on a celebratory run. The Karnataka team mobbed the 24-year-old in jubilation.

Karnataka utilised the momentum to put up an improved batting show to take a giant step towards the semifinal. R Samarth (74) and KV Siddharth (75 n.o.) essayed controlled knocks to put Karnataka on top. A sensible approach from Samad could have give changed the story for J&K. They competed with dropped shoulders in the next two sessions, completely hurt about the lost opportunity. A cushion of an innings lead would have give them a strong reason to go hard at Karnataka. In the end, they paid the price for their impatience.