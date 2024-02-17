Ranji Trophy: Karnataka have one foot in quarters

Bengaluru: Karnataka achieved their primary objective of obtaining the first-innings lead against Chandigarh in their final Elite Group C clash here, strengthening their claim for a Ranji Trophy knock-outs berth.
Karnataka currently lead Group C with 24 points, and barring a defeat in their ongoing match they will qualify for the quarterfinals as three points will suffice.
Vyshak V (4/77) and Hardik Raj (4/56) shared the remaining four wickets to fall on Saturday morning as the hosts bundled Chandigarh for 267. Karnataka then ended the day strongly at 268/3, with Manish Pandey (102 n.o.) and Hardik Raj (49 n.o.) piling on 153 runs together.
Chandigarh resumed at 219/6 but lost two wickets in quick succession as Vyshak first cleaned up Gurinder Singh and then trapped 'keeper Mayank Sidhu (31) leg-before.
After some resistance from the lower order, Hardik snared the remaining two wickets.
The hosts lost R Samarth early but skipper Mayank Agarwal (57) and SJ Nikin Jose (37) compiled a 70-run partnership to steady the ship.
Jose failed to convert his start into a big score, falling to Hartejassvi, while Karan Kaila accounted for Agarwal.
The 17-year-old Hardik once again displayed his batting acumen, while his partner Pandey was at his fluent best.
With Devdutt Padikkal called up to the national team, Pandey took it upon himself to be the chief aggressor and cracked a splendid century studded with 14 fours and three sixes.
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra kept rotating his bowlers, eventually using seven, but Pandey was quick to pounce and was severe on both pace and spin.
With a one-run lead to build from on on day three, Karnataka will be eyeing a substantial lead, knowing that a win will guarantee top spot.
Elite Group C brief scores: At Hubballi: Chandigarh: (o/n: 219/6): 267 all out in 106.4 overs (Karan Kaila 79, Kunal Mahajan 34, AK Kaushik 25, Mayank Sidhu 31. Jagjit Singh Sandhu; Vyshak V 4-77, Hardik Raj 4-56) vs Karnataka: 268/3 in 63 overs (Mayank Agarwal 57, SJ Nikin Jose 37, Hardik Raj 49 n.o., Manish Pandey 102 n.o.).
At Agartala: Tripura: 149 and 286/9 in 70 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 95, Ganesh Satish 62, Rana Dutta 28; Yuvraj Singh 4-84, Himanshu Sangwan 3-55) vs Railways: (o/n: 72/7): 105 all out in 37.3 overs (Arindam Ghosh 62 n.o.; Manisankar Murasingh 5-28, Bikramjit Debnath 3-16).
At Salem: Tamil Nadu (o/n: 291/4): 435 all out in 131.4 overs (Baba Indrajith 187, Mohamed Ali 27, Vijay Shankar 130; Abhishek Sharma 2-89, Jassinder Singh 2-77, Sukhwinder Singh 4-99) vs Punjab: 141/4 in 46 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 41, Nehal Wadhera 43; Ajith Ram 2-34).
At Povorim: Goa: (o/n: 309/9): 317 all out in 84.2 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 28, Darshan Misal 89, Arjun Tendulkar 45, Mohit Redkar 80; Chintan Gaja 3-56, Priyajitsing Jadeja 2-64, Siddharth Desai 2-47) vs Gujarat: 281/5 in 79 overs (Priyank Panchal 150 n.o., Umang Kumar 37, Ravi Bishnoi 30 n.o.).