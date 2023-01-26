Ranji Trophy: Karnataka pick up a morale-boosting win

Karnataka's biggest weakness for the most part of their Ranji Trophy league stage turned out to be an asset in the final group game against Jharkhand as Mayank Agarwal's men went onto post a nine-wicket win on the third day of their Group C contest in Jamshedpur.

With K Gowtham picking up five wickets in a hurry, Karnataka went on to finish the league stage with 35 points, and more importantly, stamped their authority as one of the top contenders ahead of the upcoming quarterfinals.

While the quarterfinal line-up is yet to be established, PV Shashikanth's men get to take a five-day breather before venturing into the knockouts, most likely against Uttarakhand in Bengaluru.

"I don't think I have to coach these boys," said Shashikanth after the game. "My real job is to give them challenges and that's what has got them this far. Challenges such as 'the team should score as many centuries as it did in 2017-18 season' or 'pick up 20 wickets in more games than we did in 2017-18' is what pushes them, inspires them."

"But our job is not done, we have a long way to go," he added.

While Shashikanth isn't wrong, the team does inspire confidence in the way they have gone about their business. That would explain why they have not lost a game so far. More pertinently, they have managed to come away with victories when only draws were on the horizon.

Even in this contest, if it wasn't for Devdutt Padikkal's century in the first innings, Karnataka would have been in a fix after Jharkhand put up 164. Instead, they reached 300 to establish a 135-run lead.

Then Gowtham (5/75), who had four wickets in the first innings, did more damage to Jharkhand, bowling them out for 201 when they had reached a healthy 85 for 2 last evening. Not one to be left out, V Koushik returned figures of 3 for 21, while Shreyas Gopal had a tidy 2 for 58 from 21.5 overs.

This cohesive effort meant Karnataka's batters would have to chase down a mere 66 runs.

Agarwal's absence at the top was conspicuous, and Padikkal was dismissed for nought, but R Samarth (24 n.o.) and Nikin Jose (42 n.o.) took the visitors home with ease.

"We have finally reached a stage where we can trust each other to do their job," said Gowtham. "We were lacking that trust factor for a while, but now that it's back, I feel like we can go the distance. And more importantly, we have a plan and we're sticking to it. We know what needs to be done."

Sure, looks like it.