Padikkal, Agarwal light up the day

Mysuru: Karnataka began badly and ended the day on a disappointing note, but in between they did enough to keep themselves in hunt for a full complement of points.
At stumps on the second day - when fortunes swung wildly like the proverbial pendulum - of their Group C Ranji Trophy match, Karnataka were 253/4 in 64 overs, after inexplicably allowing Goa, overnight 228/8, to swell their total to 321 all out here at the SDNRW Ground on a well-attended Saturday. The hosts trail Goa by 68 runs and, while it's not concerning yet, Karnataka have to do all the running over the next two days to double their tally of points.
After an early jolt to their reply in the form of D Nischal's dismissal, skipper Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal had twin tasks in their hands -- to score at a fair clip and not give even a whiff of a chance to Goa. The in-from duo accomplished both en route their respective hundreds. Padikkal (103, 204m, 143b, 13x4) was the first to reach the three-figure mark for his second hundred of the season with a flicked couple off Arjun Tendulkar. In the next over, Agarwal (114, 243m, 179b, 10x4) too reached his second century of the season with an aerial four down the line off Mohit Redkar.
Goa's attack was at best honest and the two experienced batters appeared in absolute control of their innings on a surface that remained largely good for batting. Padikkal was the aggressor among the two at the start but Agarwal caught up with him soon. Where Padikkal largely dealt in boundaries, Agarwal kept himself busy with ones and twos while mixing them with an occasional hit to the fence.
Together, the two raised 211 runs (204m, 298b) for the second wicket and had seemingly laid a foundation from where Karnataka could have batted Goa out of the game. But both the set batters were dismissed in quick succession to concede a considerable ground they had gained during their entertaining stand. While they had batted positively without being careless, they would have done well to exercise some caution towards the end of the day, especially with a big uncertainty over Manish Panday's availability after sustaining a cut on his right palm. Padikkal stepped out to Redkar only to edge him to slip while Agarwal sliced straight to point, his reaction conveying his guilt.
"Night watchman" Rohit Kumar AC couldn't see off the day, necessitating the arrival of Sharath Srinivas to the crease. Nikin Jose was guarding the other end.
Karnataka were guilty of leaking too many runs in the morning session as overnight batters Tendulkar (52) and Heramb Parab (53) thrived on home bowlers' largesse. The intensity and discipline they displayed on the opening day was missing completely and the duo added 93 valuable runs in just 144 balls for the ninth wicket.
With the new ball fairly fresh, Karnataka pacers couldn't make the most of it as they were way off their lengths on this surface. They were guilty of bowling too many boundary balls as Tendulkar and Parab hammered 11 fours and two sixes between them. The last thing Karnataka needed at this moment was the suspension of Shubhang Hegde from bowling for sending down two high full-tosses for the innings. The left-arm spinner was taken off the attack after his second ball of the day having bowled one the previous day in his fourth over. A couple of missed run outs either didn't help their cause.