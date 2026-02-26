<p>Auqib Nabi produced brilliant opening spell for Jammu and Kashmir to topple Karnataka's top-order as the visiting side stayed within sniffing distance of a historic title, reducing the hosts to 220 for five on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final at Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi on Thursday (February 26).</p><p>Resuming at their overnight score of 527 for six, visitors were all out for 584 in their first innings.</p>.Ranji Trophy | 'These things happen': Paras Dogra plays down ugly headbutt scene.<p>The 29-year-old tore through the Karnataka top-order with figures of three for 32 in 14 overs, bowling nine overs on the trot in a relentless first spell that rattled some of the well-known names of Indian cricket.</p><p>Nabi drew first blood removing KL Rahul.</p><p>He then struck twice in two balls to put Karnataka in bigger trouble. First, he removed Karun Nair with an unplayable delivery that angled in and darted away after pitching to knock the top of off stump, and then, dismissed the in-form Smaran Ravichandran in the very next delivery.</p><p>Senior pro Mayank Agarwal (130 batting; 207 balls) consolidated in the final session with resolute defensive technique to keep Jammu and Kashmir waiting. He also rode his luck, surviving a chance when he was dropped on 124.</p><p>Despite his resistance, Karnataka were still trailing by 364 runs at stumps and need another 165 runs to avoid a follow-on.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>