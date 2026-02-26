Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy | Mayank Agarwal holds forth as Nabi triple puts Jammu annd Kashmir on top

Karnataka were still trailing by 364 runs at stumps and need another 165 runs to avoid a follow-on.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 12:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 12:29 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarnatakaJammu and KashmirRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us