Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai hit back to wrest initiative

Resuming Day Two at 110/2, just 10 runs behind Mumbai’s 120 with eight first-innings wickets in hand, Karnataka were made to work hard by the Mumbai medium-pace quartet of captain Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande and Suryansh Shedge.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 06:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 06:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us