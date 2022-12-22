Ranji Trophy: Pacers sizzle again as Karnataka romp home

The three-pronged Karnataka pace attack gave another good account of its growing stature as it shot out Puducherry, overnight 58/3, for 127 in 43 overs to help hosts register their first outright win of the Ranji Trophy season.

Puducherry needed to add another 76 to their bed-time score, but their second innings lasted just over one and half hours on the third morning as Vidwath Kaverappa (2/44), Ronit More (4/36) and V Vyshak (3/23) removed the remaining seven wickets in a jiffy to power Karnataka to an innings and seven-run win in a Group C match here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

The innings win gave Karnataka seven points, including a bonus, and took their tally to 10 from two matches. Puducherry, meanwhile, drew blank for the second match in succession.

R Samarth, who scored 137 in the only innings Karnataka needed to bat, was rightfully declared the man of the match but the pacers were the standout performers on a lively pitch that offered as much bounce on the third morning as it did on the first. As mentioned in earlier reports, the three have a long way to go before they can be held in the same esteem as R Vinay Kumar, A Mithun and S Arvind but the telltale signs are obvious.

While Ronit More has vast experience, Vidwath and Vyshak have just cut their teeth in the big league. Having made their debut in the last season, Vidwath, 23, and Vyshak, 25, have shown drastic improvement. They have added a few yards to their pace while working on the rough edges.

"Certainly, I am more experienced now (compared to last)," Vidwath had said during the course of the match. "I have had the confidence of doing well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy... Also, in the off-season I worked on my run-up and loading which are making a lot of difference now."

It's still early days in the season and they have already made quite an impression even if their performances have come against minnows. Of the 33 wickets that Karnataka have dismissed in two matches, a whopping 28 have gone to the pace triumvirate, including 18 against Puducherry.

It's a continuation of their good work in the preceding white-ball cricket. Vidwath and Vyshak finished with 18 and 15 wickets respectively from eight matches each in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) before the latter missed out on Vijay Hazare Trophy (one-day) with an injury. Vidwath, meanwhile, claimed 17 wickets in eight matches, the third highest tally for the tournament.

"The bowling has really come good," said a visibly happy PV Shashikant, the coach of the Karnataka team. "There was obviously a vacuum after Vinay and Mithun had left (but) these guys have responded very well. The T20, Hazare and now getting 20 wickets (in a match) is a great effort."

The former Karnataka captain was particularly impressed with Vidwath. "He has been a revelation," he said. "He was among the top wicket-takers in T20s and Hazare. He is continuing his red-hot form in four-day matches. He is the future. He is slowly but surely filling in the shoes (of Vinay, Mithun, Arvind)."