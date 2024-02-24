Ranji Trophy: Nair drives Vidarbha forward

The start of the day was all about Nair on whether the veteran causes serious damage to his former team. The 32-year-old, who has already scored two centuries for Vidarbha this year, seemed like a man determined to post a big one. He stuck to his strengths, driving the ball gorgeously — straight and through covers — whenever it was pitched up. When it was marginally short, he played with a open face to pick boundaries in the third-man region. And he was brutal against spinners, often stepping down and creaming them for boundaries. Karnataka pacers, on their part, erred too by bowling mostly full to him.