Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in dire straits against Haryana

With Haryana left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu grabbing three wickets on day two of the contest to wipe out Saurashtra's top order, the side led by India cricketer Jaydev Unadkat could lose the match on Day 3 itself as the defending champions have a lead of just 93 runs and only the tail-enders to fall back on.