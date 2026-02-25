Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy| 'Real Kashmir' story: How J&K rose from scam to summit in Hubballi

Facing domestic heavyweights Karnataka at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi, J&K are not merely contesting a title — they are redefining their cricketing identity.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 13:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 13:03 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarnatakaJammu and KashmirRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us