Srinagar: At the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi, history is no longer a distant dream for the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team. It is unfolding in real time.

Facing domestic heavyweights Karnataka at Karnataka State Cricket Association's Rajnagar Stadium, J&K are not merely contesting a title — they are redefining their cricketing identity. 

For decades, the side from India's northernmost region entered elite domestic contests as participants. Today, they stand on brink of conquering them.

On day two of the final, before rain forced an early stop, J&K had surged to a commanding 527 for six, underlining the authority with which they have approached the biggest match in their history. 

Against eight-time champions Karnataka, that total was not just competitive — it was a declaration. The body language in the middle reflected a side that no longer measures itself against reputations, but against its own standards.

That assurance has been hard-earned.

For over two decades, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association was led by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, a tenure later clouded by a financial scandal that shook the state's cricketing ecosystem.

Administrative instability, questions over governance and lack of professional structures slowed progress. Talented youngsters often emerged despite the system, not because of it. Facilities were limited, support staff were minimal and, until three years ago, the senior side did not even have dedicated bowling or fielding coaches.

Reform gradually changed that trajectory. A conscious push to professionalise operations began with the appointment of former India cricketer Mithun Manhas to oversee cricketing affairs. In 2022, former Delhi captain Ajay Sharma took over as head coach, instilling a fearless approach. He was supported by bowling coach P Krishna Kumar and fielding coach Dikshant Yagnik, while seasoned batter Paras Dogra was entrusted with captaincy to provide stability and tactical clarity.

But the roots of this transformation stretch further back.

When former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi mentored J&K beginning in 2011, he focused less on technique and more on temperament. Former captain Samiullah Beigh has often spoken about how Bedi emphasised self-belief and self-esteem, reminding players that their talent was good enough for the national stage.

That psychological shift was reinforced by allrounder Parvez Rasool, whose rise to India colours proved that pathways existed, and later by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who mentored the side during the 2018-19 season.

Pathan sees this Ranji final as both reward and responsibility. "These boys are heroes now for kids in Kashmir and Jammu," he has said. "You need heroes to follow." He once pointed to how Rasikh Salam's Indian Premier League (IPL) selection triggered a wave of interest among youngsters in his extended family — a reminder that representation creates aspiration.

The current squad's belief is visible in moments of pressure. Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq carried the memory of a dropped catch in last season's quarterfinal against Kerala — a mistake that cost J&K a semifinal berth by a solitary run. This year, after defeating Bengal in the semifinal, his tone reflected growth rather than regret.

"We don't play with the names and reputation anymore," said Abid. "Be it Bengal, Karnataka or Mumbai, we play naturally. It doesn't matter how many times they have been champions."

That mindset was tested in the semifinal. After conceding a first-innings lead to Bengal, J&K's bowlers responded by bundling them out for 99 in the second innings. Chasing 126, they completed a six-wicket win that symbolised resilience rather than nervousness.

Leading that charge was fast bowler Auqib Nabi, one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit. Nabi claimed 44 wickets in the previous season and has added 55 more this year, including a nine-wicket haul against Bengal. His journey mirrors the team's larger struggle.

"When we started, families didn't support us much. There was no system to see cricket as a career," said Nabi. 

Choosing cricket over medicine was a leap of faith. His subsequent IPL contract not only validated that decision but also broadened horizons for countless youngsters in the region.

"Parents can now tell their kids they can make a career in cricket," he said. "Our reaching the final will inspire those just starting out."

In a region more frequently associated with political headlines than sporting triumphs, this campaign carries layered meaning. It is about reclaiming administrative credibility, building professional systems and nurturing belief.

If J&K completes the job against Karnataka, it will mark a watershed not just in silverware but in perception. For J&K cricket, Hubballi is not merely a venue. It is a turning point.