Ranji Trophy: Unadkat wreaks havoc against Delhi, claims hat-trick in first over

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat scripted history on his return to Ranji Trophy as the left-arm pacer claimed a hat-trick in the first over of the Group B match to wreak havoc on Delhi's top-order here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

This was the first-ever first-over hat trick in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Unadkat picked up a hat-trick in the first over of the match by dismissing Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal, and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries.

He then added two more wickets to his kitty in the form of Lalit Yadav and Lakshay Thareja by the end of his second over to complete his 21st five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Overall, Unadkat picked up 6 wickets after conceding 29 runs in 9 overs as Delhi were reduced to 10 for 7 after a dramatic start.

Last month, Unadkat was the leading wicket-taker during Saurashtra's run to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title. He picked up 19 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 3.33.

The 31-year-old also earned a Test recall in Mirpur. He claimed three scalps as India recorded a 2-0 series win in Bangladesh.

Saurashtra are in their quest to make the knockouts. After three games, they are currently placed third in Group B with 12 points, including one win and two draws.

On the other hand, Delhi are reeling with 2 points in the ongoing season after a 9-wicket loss against Maharashtra and a draw against Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai and Maharashtra are currently placed first and second.