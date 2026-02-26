Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Unplayable Auqib Nabi likes to keep it 'simple'

Having entered the Ranji Trophy final with 99 wickets in the last two seasons, Nabi was tagged as Jammu and Kashmir’s poster boy of seam bowling. And it did not take long for him to justify the hype.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 18:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 18:10 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us