Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha make a Taide start

Nagpur: Karnataka may have sought revenge against Vidarbha in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal but it was Vidarbha who landed the early blows on the opening day of an engrossing battle with an obdurate Atharva Taide and a belligerent Yash Rathod leading the way for the two-time champions here on Friday.
Taide slammed a typically old-school first-class ton (109 off 244 balls) and Rathod hit an easy-on-the-eye 93 off 157 balls as the duo’s 184-run partnership for the second wicket helped a determined Vidarbha take stumps at 261/3 in 86 overs at the old VCA Stadium.
Big clashes are all about tactics and execution and Vidarbha got it mostly right while Karnataka, who surprisingly chose to field after winning the toss and then handed a debut to teenage spinner Dheeraj Gowda, let themselves down with such blunders and many other errors they committed thereafter on a largely frustrating day.
Taide and Rathod’s modus operandi was simple — give ample respect to the Karnataka pacers who have been in irresistible form this season and target the inexperienced spinners. Both of them were a picture of concentration as they defended astutely against V Koushik and Vyshak V, who were yet again brilliant with their disciplined lines and lengths in and around the off-stump.
Taide and Rathod, however, were comfortable against Vidwath Kaverappa who is more a hit the deck hard type of bowler. His short of a length deliveries gave them ample time but barely did they take things for granted, only choosing to play the attacking shot when the ball was in their hitting zone.
The southpaws though feasted on debutant Dheeraj and fellow 17-year-old Hardik Raj as well part-time off-spinner R Samarth. Well aware of Dheeraj and Hardik’s inexperience, the duo used their feet brilliantly to up the scoring, especially in the second session where they creamed 115 runs in 28 overs. They swept beautifully, cut brilliantly and drove gracefully as Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal looked bereft of ideas.
Karnataka also didn’t help themselves by dropping as many as three catches with Taide being the lucky recipient on two occasions. Taide was first dropped when he was on 26 when Koushik was late to react in the deep and then Hardik grassed a sitter at second slip when the southpaw was on 44.
The only hope for Karnataka was if either Taide or Rathod played a rank bad shot and the latter obliged in the 61st over, falling to the short-ball trap by hooking Kaverappa straight to Nikin Jose at backward square leg. Kaverappa and Karnataka rejoiced and with Taide also nearing a century they continued to employ the same strategy.
Taide, however, didn’t succumb to the tactics. He remained stuck in the 90s for close to an hour but not once did he lose sight of the target. He defended for long and poked around for the odd single to further annoy Karnataka. He eventually got to the landmark, his third first-class ton, in the 75th over as the small group of fans cheered the achievement loudly.
Taide though ended the day in disappointment. His main goal of batting four to five sessions didn’t materialise when he was trapped leg-before by Hardik. He seemed unhappy at not completing the task but his 370-minute stay has ensured Karnataka will now need to stage a strong comeback on day two to script a turnaround.