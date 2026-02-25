<p>The second day of the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy </a>final between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> at Hubballi on Wednesday (February 25) saw a heated exchange between the visiting side's captain Paras Dogra and home team's substitute fielder K V Aneesh.</p><p>The incident happened during the 101st over of the visitor's innings, when Dogra edged a delivery from Karnataka's pace spearhead Prasidh Krishna. </p><p>Immediately after the ball went to the fence, a few words were exchanged between Dogra and substitute Aneesh who was stationed at the forward short leg. </p><p>Video of the altercation between the two players has gone viral on social media. </p>.<p>Dogra straightaway vented his ire at Aneesh, headbutted him with his helmet, before Karnataka's senior player Mayank Agarwal brought some sanity by separated the duo who were engaged in the altercation. </p><p>According to insiders, Aneesh’s constant sledging provoked Dogra.</p>.<p>Though Dogra apologised immediately, Karnataka players did not take it lightly as Aneesh, Agarwal and K L Rahul were seen riling the J&K skipper repeatedly. </p><p>It may be recalled that on the opening day of the final at Karnataka State Cricket Association's Rajnagar Stadium, Dogra had retired hurt on 9 off 48 balls after struck on the glove by a bouncer from Vyshak Vijaykumar.</p><p>Dogra was eventually dismissed for 70n bowled by Shreyas Gopal as J&K, who had opted to bat after taking first use of the wicket, looked well on course for a big total.</p> <p>Karnataka are eight-time Ranji Trophy champions while J&K are making it to the final of the premier domestic tournament for the first time in their 68-year history. </p><p>Karnataka entered the final after prevailing over Uttarakhand on the basis of first innings lead while J&K made the summit clash by stunning formidable Bengal by six wickets. </p>