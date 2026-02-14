<p>Kolkata: Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid returned with figures of 3/36 before Tom Banton smashed an unbeaten fifty in the middle overs to guide England to a comfortable five-wicket win over Scotland in a T20 World Cup Group C match here on Saturday.</p><p>Opting to bowl first, England rode on Rashid's exploits to bowl out Scotland for 152.</p><p>Pacer Jofra Archer and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson also chipped in with two wickets apiece.</p><p>Captain Richie Berrington top-scored for Scotland with a 32-ball 49 while opener Michael Jones contributed 33.</p><p>Chasing, England didn't have the best of starts losing both their openers -- Phil Salt and Jos Buttler -- inside two overs.</p>.T20 World Cup 2026 | Wait for 24 hours: India, Pakistan captains remain non-committal on customary handshake.<p>But Jacob Bethell (32 off 28 balls) and Banton (63 not out off 41 balls) shared 66 runs for the third wicket to get England's chase back on track.</p><p>Sam Curran played a 20-ball 28-run short cameo, while Will Jacks made unbeaten 16 off 10 balls towards the end as England chased down the target of 153 with 10 balls to spare.</p><p><strong>Brief Scores -</strong></p><p><strong>Scotland -</strong> 152 all out in 19.4 overs (Richie Berrington 49; Adil Rashid 3/36).</p><p><strong>England -</strong> 155 for 5 in 18.2 overs (Tom Banton 63 not out; Oliver Davidson 1/12).</p>