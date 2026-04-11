<p>Lucknow: Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya on Saturday backed all-rounder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashid-khan">Rashid Khan</a>, insisting that proven performers don't need to reinvent themselves despite a dip in returns.</p>.<p>A great of the shortest format, Rashid endured an underwhelming last season, managing just nine wickets in 15 games for the Titans, following a similarly quiet 2024 as he struggled to regain rhythm after a back surgery.</p>.<p>However, he showed signs of resurgence in Gujarat's one-run win over Delhi Capitals, picking up the key wickets of in-form Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel and Nitish Rana.</p>.<p>"Players like Rashid don't need to add new things in their game. When you have been playing for so long, it is not easy. Rashid is a champion bowler," Dahiya said on the eve of Gujarat Titans' match against Lucknow Super Giants.</p>.<p>"He has performed in every country, every league, all conditions. So your expectations become such that if he has an ordinary season people feel he has not done well.</p>.Nitish Kumar Reddy 'not doing heck of a lot', Rohit Sharma short on cricket: India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.<p>"Rashid always gives his 100 percent be it with the ball, bat or on the field," he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, for Lucknow, 21-year-old rookie Mukul Choudhary impressed with a six-hitting exhibition to power his side to a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing.</p>.<p>"Credit where it's due. A youngster played a phenomenal innings in the previous game. With that the expectation also increases," said Dahiya, who had served as an assistant coach at LSG from their inception in 2022 until the end of the 2023 season.</p>.<p>The Titans head into the clash against Lucknow high on confidence, having notched their maiden win of the season — a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.</p>