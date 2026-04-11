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Rashid Khan is a champion bowler: GT assistant coach Vijay Dahiya

The Titans head into the clash against Lucknow high on confidence, having notched their maiden win of the season — a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 11:43 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 11:43 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketGujarat TitansRashid Khan

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