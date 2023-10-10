Rashid Khan to donate all ICC WC match money to aid Afghanistan earthquake victims

This devastating earthquake resulted in the loss of over 2,000 lives, caused injuries to 10,000 people, and completely wiped out numerous villages, he added.

The fundraiser's first goal would be to raise $100,000 that will be used to provide immediate relief and support to those who survived the disaster.

The contribution can have a significant impact on assisting these individuals in rebuilding their lives and communities, he added.

He urged everyone to unite with the people of Herat during this difficult time and show them that they have unwavering support.

Speaking of the ODI World Cup 2023, Afghanistan lost their opening match to Bangladesh on Saturday at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

After captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to field, Bangladesh's bowlers put on an impressive performance, dismissing Afghanistan for 156.