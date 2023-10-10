Rashid Khan to donate all ICC WC match money to aid Afghanistan earthquake victims

Afghanistan star cricketer Rashid Khan has agreed to donate all of his match fees from the current ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India to help the earthquake victims in his country.
Afghanistan experienced its deadliest earthquake in years on October 7, killing more than 2,000 people and injuring over 9,000.
Taking to his Instagram account, the cricketer said, “I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan.”
“I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people. Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need.”
In another Instagram post, he stated that the Rashid Khan Foundation will be organising an urgent fundraising campaign to aid the victims of the Herat earthquake, which occurred on October 7th, 2023.
This devastating earthquake resulted in the loss of over 2,000 lives, caused injuries to 10,000 people, and completely wiped out numerous villages, he added.
The fundraiser's first goal would be to raise $100,000 that will be used to provide immediate relief and support to those who survived the disaster.
The contribution can have a significant impact on assisting these individuals in rebuilding their lives and communities, he added.
He urged everyone to unite with the people of Herat during this difficult time and show them that they have unwavering support.
Speaking of the ODI World Cup 2023, Afghanistan lost their opening match to Bangladesh on Saturday at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.
After captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to field, Bangladesh's bowlers put on an impressive performance, dismissing Afghanistan for 156.