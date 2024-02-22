Rathour justifies break for Bumrah

Ranchi: The way in which India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour completely avoided the question about the metrics used by the medical staff to assess workload management was telling.

He smiled and ducked the microphone just long enough before mumbling a quick ‘you’ll have to ask them’ before getting on to explain why Jasprit Bumrah was rested.

That happened to be the third time in the pre-match press conference that Rathour had told the journalists to ask others in the management for answers. But at least on this occasion, he offered an answer which didn’t border on the redundant.

“We would have loved to have Bumrah play all the games,” said Rathour. "Unfortunately, that is not advisable. The kind of workload he has had over the last three matches is immense. He has bowled really well and with a lot of heart, and with the kind of schedule we have, it made sense to give him a break.

"He is absolutely fine, physically,” he added.

If so, why rest Bumrah for this game when the series could well be decided? “Every game is crucial for us,” came the answer from Rathour.

Curiously enough, a 41-year-old James Anderson, who has not played three consecutive Tests in over a year, has made himself available for this Test because of the significance of it.

Moving on, Rathour also backed Rajat Patidar’s inclusion in the side for the fourth Test.

The 30-year-old right-hander, brought in to bolster the middle-order, hasn't justified his position, falling early in three of the four innings so far. Rajkot, in particular, was a gaudy sight, but it looks like he is going to be given another chance.

“We are constantly speaking,” said Rathour when asked if he has been in conversation with Patidar. “One doesn't become a bad player because of two matches. He has scored a lot of runs to get into the team. He had a tough two games, and awkward dismissals, where some balls have stopped on him. It can happen. This is how the game goes. But there is no doubt that he is an absolutely good player and he will come up with a very impactful innings.”

Sticking to the all-is-well-in-the-camp tone, the former opener opined that he doesn’t have to do too much to get the best out of the young batters in the side because they’re more than equipped.

“The domestic circuit is so strong, and these players have done well there, you have the assurance that they are good players,” he said. "I understand that when you miss key players there is a sense of loss. It's better for the team if you have everyone, but in a series like this at home, it is a good opportunity for the youngsters to come through. They have played on these wickets. It is good to see them perform.”