Ravindra Jadeja overwhelmed with news of Shane Warne's demise, found it difficult to accept

The sporting world has been paying rich tributes towards Shane Warne, the Australian spin great who passed away suddenly and shockingly in Thailand on Friday. The Indians and Sri Lankans wore black armbands on Saturday and observed a minute’s silence before play to condole his demise.

Ravindra Jadeja, nicknamed ‘Rockstar’ by Warne, said like the entire cricketing world he too was overwhelmed by the tragic news.

“It was shocking news. The moment I heard it, I was so sad and I wasn’t feeling well. I found it difficult to believe that this can be true,” said Jadeja, who learnt a lot from the legend by playing under him for the Rajasthan Royals in 2008, at Saturday’s press conference.'

Also Read | Thai police rules out foul play in Shane Warne's death

“When I first met him in 2008, he was already a legend and I couldn’t believe that I would be playing alongside a player of Shane Warne’s stature. We were just coming out of our U-19s and to share the dressing room with Warne was a huge thing for youngsters like us. He gave me a huge platform and post U-19, it was a direct entry into the IPL. His death shows that there are no certainties in life. Anything can happen anytime. I want to pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in peace.”

Jadeja the bowler has been a consistent performer, just like how he lands every ball in the same spot with remarkable accuracy. However, Jadeja the batsman was a disappointment during the first half of his career. Jadeja though has changed that too brilliantly to emerge as one of the vital cogs in this Indian team.

Since his unbeaten century against the West Indies in Rajkot in 2018, Jadeja has scored eight half-centuries and a record-breaking career-best 175 not out against Sri Lanka in the opening Test here on Saturday. The hard-working Saurashtra spinning all-rounder attributed the newfound batting verve to calmness.

"I look to improve my game every single time I play for India. In international cricket, you have to change your mindset and that’s what I’m doing. I’m taking my time and looking to stay relaxed at the crease. My plus point now is that I keep myself calm."

Check out DH's latest videos: