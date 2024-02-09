Attempt to tarnish image of my wife: Ravindra Jadeja rebuts father's allegation against Rivaba

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has fired back at his father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, following his recent interview in which he levelled serious allegations against Ravindra's wife Rivaba Jadeja, who is a sitting BJP MLA Jamnagar (north) seat in Gujarat.
In an interview to a Gujarati daily Divya Bhaskar, the senior Jadeja claimed that his son's marital problems started after the star cricketer married Rivaba back in April 2016. “Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba,” he said.
Reacting to his father's allegation, Ravindra Jadeja shared a post on his social media handle, asking not to trust “scripted interviews".
"Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews," Jadeja said in a note on X.
The India all-rounder also requested his father to "not tarnish the image of his wife".
“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments, I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” the note written in Gujarati stated.
Jadeja’s father has also accused the star India cricketer of not maintaining relations with his sister.
"I don't call Ravindra, and I don't need him. He is not my father; I am his father. He is the one who is supposed to call me. All of this makes me cry. His sister also weeps on Rakshabandhan." he said.
“The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him,” Jadeja's father said.
“Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn’t want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra’s sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There’s no relation with anyone in the family; there’s just hate," the senior Jadeja said.
Jadeja doubtful for third Test in Rajkot
Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second Test due to hamstring injury, is healing well. However, the team management is still not fully confident if he will be available to get cracking on his home turf in Rajkot.