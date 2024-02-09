Attempt to tarnish image of my wife: Ravindra Jadeja rebuts father's allegation against Rivaba

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has fired back at his father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, following his recent interview in which he levelled serious allegations against Ravindra's wife Rivaba Jadeja, who is a sitting BJP MLA Jamnagar (north) seat in Gujarat.

In an interview to a Gujarati daily Divya Bhaskar, the senior Jadeja claimed that his son's marital problems started after the star cricketer married Rivaba back in April 2016. “Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba,” he said.

Reacting to his father's allegation, Ravindra Jadeja shared a post on his social media handle, asking not to trust “scripted interviews".

"Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews," Jadeja said in a note on X.

The India all-rounder also requested his father to "not tarnish the image of his wife".

“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments, I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public,” the note written in Gujarati stated.