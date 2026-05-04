<p>Bengaluru: "All I can say is that I still feel a part of RCB as I always have,” Evan Speechly, former Head Physio of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said with a smile, during his farewell.</p>.<p>The South African Speechly, who was with RCB since 2008, called time on his storied 18-year career with the franchise in 2025, following their first-ever IPL coronation. </p>.<p>Speechly, who is highly regarded for his work in sports medicine, was a part of South Africa's football and rugby sides. </p>.IPL 2026 | Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton slam half-centuries as Mumbai Indians beat LSG by six wickets.<p>"I must say when I walked into the hotel yesterday, it felt like I was coming home. As Virat mentioned, he, Basu, and I, have been here for a long time. Everybody in world cricket would love to spend at least one season here (RCB). Thank you everybody, very much," Speechly said in a video shared by RCB on X. </p>.<p>Virat Kohli, who has also been with RCB since 2008, had words of appreciation and gratitude. </p>.<p>"Apart from your hardwork and professionalism as Mo (Bobat) mentioned, the one thing that will stand out is your kindness, care and your integrity while you worked with us, that is something I will always carry with me. You will always be a part of this family, like you have always been, and we will always remember you forever," Kohli said. </p>