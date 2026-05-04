Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

RCB bid special farewell to former head physio Evan Speechly

The South African Speechly, who was with RCB since 2008, called time on his storied 18-year career with the franchise in 2025, following their first-ever IPL coronation.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 19:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 19:14 IST
Sports NewsCricketRCB

Follow us on :

Follow Us