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IPL 2026 | RCB eye third win on the bounce against DC

Royal Challengers will be looking to follow the same template against Delhi, with Kohli likely to play anchor and the likes of Salt, Patidar and Padikkal expected to tee off from the word go.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 23:05 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 23:05 IST
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